May 18 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

* Multistate outbreaks of salmonella infections linked to small turtles

* Outbreak seen to continue at low level for next several months since consumers might be unaware of risk of salmonella infection from small turtles

* In four outbreaks, total of 133 people infected with outbreak strains of salmonella were reported from 26 states between Jan. 16, 2015 and April 8, 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/1kp3ydY)