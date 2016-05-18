UPDATE 2-UK competition watchdog accuses Merck of obstructing biosimilars
* CMA can fine companies up to 10 pct of global turnover (Adds details on past fines, more on biosimilars market)
May 18 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
* Multistate outbreaks of salmonella infections linked to small turtles
* Outbreak seen to continue at low level for next several months since consumers might be unaware of risk of salmonella infection from small turtles
* In four outbreaks, total of 133 people infected with outbreak strains of salmonella were reported from 26 states between Jan. 16, 2015 and April 8, 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/1kp3ydY)
* Ekso bionics announces cost reductions to lower operating expenses