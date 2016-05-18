BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit qtrly net income $0.05 per weighted average common share
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
May 18 Southwest Airlines Co :
* Increased company's quarterly dividend by 33 percent and authorized a new $2 billion share repurchase program
* Intends to repurchase an initial $500 million of Southwest common stock under an accelerated share repurchase program
* Quarterly dividend will increase to $0.10 per share from $0.075 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation