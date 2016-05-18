BRIEF-Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers
* Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers for its 9.000pct guaranteed notes due 2018 and its 8.375pct notes due 2017
May 18 (Reuters) -
* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Arm holding team up to fight Intel in data center chips- Nikkei
* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is eager to take on intel in the data center market- Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1srErdP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers for its 9.000pct guaranteed notes due 2018 and its 8.375pct notes due 2017
* Request For Resumption Of Trading From Suspension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)