BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit qtrly net income $0.05 per weighted average common share
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
May 18 Petroquest Energy Inc
* Petroquest Energy announces approval of reverse stock split by stockholders and board of directors
* Company anticipates that reverse split will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 18
* Will effect a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1 share of newly issued common stock for each four shares of issued and outstanding common stock
* Upon effectiveness of reverse split, four shares will be automatically converted into one newly issued, outstanding share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation