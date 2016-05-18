BRIEF-Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers
* Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers for its 9.000pct guaranteed notes due 2018 and its 8.375pct notes due 2017
May 18 Wallix Group SA :
* Acquisition of MLState's activities
* Request For Resumption Of Trading From Suspension