BRIEF-Shandong Tyan Home adds to gold mine reserves, share trade to resume
* Says share trade to resume on May 24 after its target gold mine has added reserve of about 736,000 ounces
May 18 Mitcham Industries Inc
* Mitcham industries commences public offering of 9.00% series a cumulative preferred stock
* Mitcham industries inc says intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay indebtedness under its $30.0 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Says share trade to resume on May 24 after its target gold mine has added reserve of about 736,000 ounces
LONDON, May 23 Companies' disclosure of risks to their business from climate change could become mandatory in a few years as investor pressure gathers pace, climate finance experts said on Tuesday.