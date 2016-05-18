UPDATE 2-UK competition watchdog accuses Merck of obstructing biosimilars
* CMA can fine companies up to 10 pct of global turnover (Adds details on past fines, more on biosimilars market)
May 18 Euronext:
* Novacyt SA 2,365,815 new shares to be listed on Alternext Paris as of May 20
* Reason for increase of shares: asset contribution Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CMA can fine companies up to 10 pct of global turnover (Adds details on past fines, more on biosimilars market)
* Ekso bionics announces cost reductions to lower operating expenses