* Genmab announces positive topline result in phase III pollux study of Daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

* Patients who received treatment with Daratumumab had a 63% reduction in risk of disease progressing versus those who did not receive Daratumumab

* Overall safety profile of Daratumumab in combination with Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone was manageable consistent with known safety profile

* Based on results at pre-planned interim analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring it was recommended that data be unblinded

* Janssen Biotech which licensed Daratumumab from Genmab will engage in dialogue with officials about potential for regulatory submission

