May 18 FCA US LLC

* voluntarily recalling an estimated 39,217 cars in the u.s. To upgrade their clutch release systems

* Investigation determined certain vehicles equipped with manual transmissions are subject to clutch travel that may exceed design parameters

* Is unaware of any related injuries or accidents

* Campaign is limited to certain model-year 2012-2016 fiat 500 mini-compact cars Source text (bit.ly/1W2KDWy)