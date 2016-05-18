BRIEF-Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation
* Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation
May 18 FCA US LLC
* voluntarily recalling an estimated 39,217 cars in the u.s. To upgrade their clutch release systems
* Investigation determined certain vehicles equipped with manual transmissions are subject to clutch travel that may exceed design parameters
* Is unaware of any related injuries or accidents
* Campaign is limited to certain model-year 2012-2016 fiat 500 mini-compact cars Source text (bit.ly/1W2KDWy)
* Helios And Matheson Analytics and Redzone acquire license to facial recognition technology from Israeli biometrics technology company, IsItYou