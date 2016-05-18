BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties expands board with appointment of Barry Schwartz
* Gaming And Leisure Properties expands board with appointment of Barry F. Schwartz
May 18 Competition Bureau:
* Will not oppose proposed acquisition of St-Hubert Restaurants by Cara Operations Ltd
* During review of proposed transaction, Bureau determined that substantial lessening or prevention of competition would be unlikely Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gaming And Leisure Properties expands board with appointment of Barry F. Schwartz
* Board proposes to implement capital reorganisation which will involve capital reduction and share subdivision