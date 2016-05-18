BRIEF-Rowsley Ltd. proposes acquisition of shares in AC Consortium
* Unit entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with grace young Kok Inn And Tan Meow Hwa
May 18 Green Dot Corp
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports 5.6 percent stake in Green Dot Corp as of may 9, 2016 - SEC filing Source - bit.ly/1szEMft Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Unit entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with grace young Kok Inn And Tan Meow Hwa
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: