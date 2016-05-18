Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
May 18 Castlight Health Inc
* Castlight Health announces strategic agreement with SAP
* Says SAP has purchased 4.76 million shares of newly issued Class B common stock in castlight health
* Sap holding 4.7 pct post-issuance of currently-outstanding shares of castlight, at a price of $3.77 per share, for about $18 million in cash
* SAP also received warrant, under which SAP has right to buy additional 1.9 million shares of castlight health Class B stock at $4.91/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.