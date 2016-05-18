Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
May 18 Freddie Mac
* House prices projection remains unchanged at 4.8 and 3.5 percent in 2016 and 2017, respectively
* Still forecasts 2016 to be best year for home sales in a decade
* Q1 of 2016 had second-fastest first-quarter pace of home sales in past decade, narrowly edging 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.