May 18 Freddie Mac

* House prices projection remains unchanged at 4.8 and 3.5 percent in 2016 and 2017, respectively

* Still forecasts 2016 to be best year for home sales in a decade

* Q1 of 2016 had second-fastest first-quarter pace of home sales in past decade, narrowly edging 2015