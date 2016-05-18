May 18 Mkango Resources Ltd :

* Says proposes to undertake a three to one consolidation on basis of 3 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share

* Says consolidation would have effect of reducing number of shares outstanding prior to placing from 121.3 million to 40.4 million

* Under terms of placing, Corporation will issue 30.3 million post-consolidation units at a post-consolidation price of 3.3 pence per unit

* Expected proceeds of placing will provide co with sufficient working capital for one and half yrs from completion of placing