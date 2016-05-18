Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
May 18 Netflix Inc:
* Launching Fast.com, a website to help see how fast internet connection is, whether on mobile or broadband, anywhere in the world
* "Fast.com works in any country, and it is free for everyone, whether a netflix member or not" Source text - nflx.it/1rTLyvD Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.