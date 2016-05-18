Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
May 18 SouthGobi Resources Ltd
* SouthGobi resources ltd comments on reported settlement of tax verdict
* Has not received any formal notice from government of Mongolia in relation to any settlement proposal
* Notes recent Mongolian media reports in connection with reported settlement of us$16.5 million residual financial penalty against SouthGobi sands Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.