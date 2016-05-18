May 18 SouthGobi Resources Ltd

* SouthGobi resources ltd comments on reported settlement of tax verdict

* Has not received any formal notice from government of Mongolia in relation to any settlement proposal

* Notes recent Mongolian media reports in connection with reported settlement of us$16.5 million residual financial penalty against SouthGobi sands