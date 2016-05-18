May 18 (Reuters) -

* NYSE raises technical issue alert level to 'critical' status, says experiencing technical issue in 1 trading unit which is affecting subset of symbols

* NYSE says trading remains suspended in 199 ticker symbols listed on its market status website and all open orders in those symbols cancelled Source text - (bit.ly/1TYQTIu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)