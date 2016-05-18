BRIEF-Shandong Tyan Home adds to gold mine reserves, share trade to resume
* Says share trade to resume on May 24 after its target gold mine has added reserve of about 736,000 ounces
May 18 (Reuters) -
* NYSE raises technical issue alert level to 'critical' status, says experiencing technical issue in 1 trading unit which is affecting subset of symbols
* NYSE says trading remains suspended in 199 ticker symbols listed on its market status website and all open orders in those symbols cancelled Source text - (bit.ly/1TYQTIu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says share trade to resume on May 24 after its target gold mine has added reserve of about 736,000 ounces
LONDON, May 23 Companies' disclosure of risks to their business from climate change could become mandatory in a few years as investor pressure gathers pace, climate finance experts said on Tuesday.