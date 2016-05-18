BRIEF-Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers
* Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers for its 9.000pct guaranteed notes due 2018 and its 8.375pct notes due 2017
May 18 Bilendi SA :
* Q1 revenue of 5.0 million euro versus 4.5 million euro ($5.07 million) a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1YCgb3g Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers for its 9.000pct guaranteed notes due 2018 and its 8.375pct notes due 2017
* Request For Resumption Of Trading From Suspension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)