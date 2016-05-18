BRIEF-Shandong Tyan Home adds to gold mine reserves, share trade to resume
* Says share trade to resume on May 24 after its target gold mine has added reserve of about 736,000 ounces
May 18 Altamir SCA :
* To invest via the Apax France IX fund in Sandaya, a French outdoor accommodation group Source text: bit.ly/1WCRWoj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says share trade to resume on May 24 after its target gold mine has added reserve of about 736,000 ounces
LONDON, May 23 Companies' disclosure of risks to their business from climate change could become mandatory in a few years as investor pressure gathers pace, climate finance experts said on Tuesday.