BRIEF-Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation
* Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation
May 18 (Reuters) -
* Netflix and Amazon's streaming could be forced to devote "at least" 20 pct of catalogues to european films and tv shows-FT, citing EU proposal draft
Source (on.ft.com/1NyJqDt) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation
* Helios And Matheson Analytics and Redzone acquire license to facial recognition technology from Israeli biometrics technology company, IsItYou