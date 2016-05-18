May 18 Repros Therapeutics Inc

* Repros reports positive clinical data for oral proellex in women with severe menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids

* Primary endpoint of induction of amenorrhea met for pooled oral doses compared to placebo

* Drug was generally well tolerated, women in drug arms continued to exhibit levels of estradiol consistent with bone preservation