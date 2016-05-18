BRIEF-Ekso Bionics Holdings to reduce workforce by about 25 pct
* Ekso bionics announces cost reductions to lower operating expenses
May 18 Repros Therapeutics Inc
* Repros reports positive clinical data for oral proellex in women with severe menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids
* Primary endpoint of induction of amenorrhea met for pooled oral doses compared to placebo
* Drug was generally well tolerated, women in drug arms continued to exhibit levels of estradiol consistent with bone preservation
* Aeglea BioTherapeutics provides AEB1102 program and corporate update