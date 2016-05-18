BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc secures Series B financing from Benchmark
* Hound Labs Inc says Benchmark invested $8.1 million in the company in series b financing
May 19 Leggett & Platt Inc
* Entered into first amended and restated credit agreement
* Credit agreement is 5-year revolving facility providing for borrow, repay, re-borrow facility up to $750 million until maturity date
