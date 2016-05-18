BRIEF-Imperium Crown enters subscription agreement for issue of 300 mln new ordinary shares in capital of co
* Entered into subscription agreement for allotment and issue of 300 million new ordinary shares in capital of company
May 18 PTC Inc :
* PTC Inc says on May 12, co sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.000% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Entered into subscription agreement for allotment and issue of 300 million new ordinary shares in capital of company
May 23 Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) says: