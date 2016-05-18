May 18 General Mills Inc :

* On May 18, 2016, General Mills Inc terminated its five-year credit agreement, dated as of April 16, 2012

* On May 18, 2016, General Mills Inc terminated its five-year credit agreement, dated as of May 23, 2014

* Entered into a five-year credit facility with an initial aggregate revolving commitment of $2.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)