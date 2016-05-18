BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc secures Series B financing from Benchmark
* Hound Labs Inc says Benchmark invested $8.1 million in the company in series b financing
May 18 General Mills Inc :
* On May 18, 2016, General Mills Inc terminated its five-year credit agreement, dated as of April 16, 2012
* On May 18, 2016, General Mills Inc terminated its five-year credit agreement, dated as of May 23, 2014
* Entered into a five-year credit facility with an initial aggregate revolving commitment of $2.7 billion
* But 10-year yields flat to lower, keeping pressure on greenback