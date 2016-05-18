BRIEF-Rowsley Ltd. proposes acquisition of shares in AC Consortium
* Unit entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with grace young Kok Inn And Tan Meow Hwa
May 18 Independence Holding Co
* Files for non timely 10-Q Source - (bit.ly/25btQFM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: