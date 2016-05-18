BRIEF-Hubei Sanonda gets state planner's approval to acquire Adama Agricultural
* Says it gets state planner's approval to acquire Adama Agricultural Solutions, pending approval from securities regulator
May 18 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Two-Year overall survival data from two pivotal opdivo (nivolumab) trials demonstrate sustained benefit in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer
* Treatment-Related adverse events occurred in 71% and 61% of opdivo -treated patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood