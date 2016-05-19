May 18 (Reuters) -

* Theranos voids two years of Edison blood-test results - WSJ

* Theranos has told federal health regulators that the company voided two years of results from its Edison blood-testing devices - WSJ, citing source

* Theranos has told Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services it issued tens of thousands of corrected blood-test reports - WSJ, citing source

Source text - (on.wsj.com/1U0bThY)