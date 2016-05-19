Italy offers multinationals voluntary "webtax" to avoid wrangles
ROME, May 22 Italy sought to boost revenue from multinational internet companies on Monday by offering them the chance to agree on their future tax bills rather than risk disputes.
May 18 Monsanto Co
* Disclosed that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Bayer AG
* Board of directors of Monsanto is reviewing proposal
* Received unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Bayer AG for potential acquisition of Monsanto, subject to due diligence and other conditions
* Morgan Stanley & Co and Ducera Partners are acting as financial advisors, and wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz is acting as legal advisor to co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
ROME, May 22 Italy sought to boost revenue from multinational internet companies on Monday by offering them the chance to agree on their future tax bills rather than risk disputes.
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)