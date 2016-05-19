BRIEF-SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
May 18 Canadian Food Inspection Agency
* New moon tea is recalling sunrise tea and turmeric tonic from marketplace
* Recalling from marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
* Miranda Curtis will step down from board at end of her second three-year term on 1 February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: