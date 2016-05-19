BRIEF-SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
May 19 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Q1 revenue from continuing operations 61.2 million Swiss francs ($61.96 million) versus 74.8 million Swiss francs year ago
* Q1 net loss 26.4 million Swiss francs versus profit 3.4 million Swiss francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/1ToMCAK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9877 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Miranda Curtis will step down from board at end of her second three-year term on 1 February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: