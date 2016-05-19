BRIEF-SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
May 19 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* Public tender offer of EQT of Feb. 29 for takeover of Kuoni Group will be settled today, on May 19
* EQT holds 98.02 percent of voting rights in Kuoni Source text - bit.ly/1OMoN7e Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Miranda Curtis will step down from board at end of her second three-year term on 1 February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: