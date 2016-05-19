May 19 Marine Harvest Asa says:
* Marine Harvest has on 18 May 2016 acquired 28,826,736
shares in Grieg Seafood from DNB and Nordea under the set of
forward contracts announced on 26 February 2016
* Following this transaction Marine Harvest has on 19 May
2016 sold 28,826,736 shares in Grieg Seafood, representing 25.82
per cent of the issued shares in Grieg Seafood, at a price of
NOK 39.75 per share
* After the transaction, Marine Harvest holds no shares in
Grieg Seafood
* Reference is made to the stock exchange release of 26
February 2016 where Marine Harvest entered into a set of forward
contracts to purchase 28,826,736 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA for
NOK 22 per share
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)