May 19 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Q1 revenue 0.078 million Norwegian crowns ($9,369.3) versus 0.076 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 52.7 million crowns versus loss 35.8 million crowns year ago

* Says current cash resources are expected to be sufficient to reach first regulatory submission for Betalutin in FL in H1 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3251 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)