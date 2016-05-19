May 19 Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Announces $100 million supply contract for IMVAMUNE Smallpox Vaccine with the U.S. Government

* Will manufacture and store a bulk supply of IMVAMUNE

* New bulk vaccine order will be produced and revenue recognized in 2017

* Says order follows a $133 million order for bulk IMVAMUNE in 2015 resulting in a total current investment of $233 million to date