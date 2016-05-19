BRIEF-Medicalgorithmics Q1 net result turns to profit of 2.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Announces $100 million supply contract for IMVAMUNE Smallpox Vaccine with the U.S. Government
* Will manufacture and store a bulk supply of IMVAMUNE
* New bulk vaccine order will be produced and revenue recognized in 2017
* Says order follows a $133 million order for bulk IMVAMUNE in 2015 resulting in a total current investment of $233 million to date
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO