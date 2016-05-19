May 19 Singulus Technologies AG :
* Slightly negative EBIT expected for 2016
* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came to -5.8
million euros and nearly reached level of previous year of -5.9
million euros
* Q1 sales in Singulus Technologies group amounted to only
14.1 million euros ($15.80 million), which was slightly higher
than prior-year level of 12.6 million euros
* Extensive solar orders still in negotiations
* For current business year singulus technologies projects
sales in a range of 115 mln to 130 million euros
* Still expects a negative EBIT for 2016 in range of -2.0
mln to -6.0 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8922 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)