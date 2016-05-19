May 19 Humana AB :

* Q1 operating profit 41 million Swedish crowns ($4.91 million) versus 84 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating revenue amounted to 1.47 billion crowns, an increase of 9 pct

($1 = 8.3447 Swedish crowns)