UPDATE 2-Return of dissenting voice in Spain unnerves debt investors
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
May 19 East Capital Explorer :
* Q1 operating loss 0.2 million euros versus profit 15.9 million euros year ago
* Dividend for 2015 of 0.80 crowns, or 0.09 euros, per share will be proposed to AGM on 9 June
* Net asset value as per March 31 per share was 9.00 euros, unchanged since December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
BOSTON, May 22 A Massachusetts hedge fund manager has been arrested and accused of misappropriating millions of dollars from investors and engaging in a Ponzi-like scheme, U.S. authorities said.