May 19 East Capital Explorer :

* Q1 operating loss 0.2 million euros versus profit 15.9 million euros year ago

* Dividend for 2015 of 0.80 crowns, or 0.09 euros, per share will be proposed to AGM on 9 June

* Net asset value as per March 31 per share was 9.00 euros, unchanged since December 2015