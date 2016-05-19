Italy offers multinationals voluntary "webtax" to avoid wrangles
ROME, May 22 Italy sought to boost revenue from multinational internet companies on Monday by offering them the chance to agree on their future tax bills rather than risk disputes.
May 18 Seaspan Corp
* Says it has entered into over $540 million of debt and equity financings
* Has entered into a five-year employment agreement with its CEO Gerry Wang, effective until May 2021
* Says entered into a 17-year lease financing arrangement with an Asian-based leasing company for gross proceeds of over $250 million
* Lease financing proceeds to fund construction and delivery of three 11,000 TEU newbuild containerships, expected during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)