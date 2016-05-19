UPDATE 2-Return of dissenting voice in Spain unnerves debt investors
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
May 19 Ageas SA NV :
* Q1 month life net profit attrib. to shareholders 143.1 million euros ($160.43 million) versus 147.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 group net loss attrib. to shareholders 633.3 million euros versus profit 241.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 group inflows (at 100 percent) 11.1 billion euros, up 11 percent
* Q1 insurance net profit 201 million euros versus 198 million euros year ago
* Q1 non-life & other insurance net profit attrib. to shareholders 57.5 million euros versus 50.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
BOSTON, May 22 A Massachusetts hedge fund manager has been arrested and accused of misappropriating millions of dollars from investors and engaging in a Ponzi-like scheme, U.S. authorities said.