May 19 Technip :

* FMC Technologies and Technip to combine

* Combined company will be called TechnipFMC

* All-Stock transaction: Technip shareholders to receive 2.0 shares of combined company for each share of Technip

* FMC Technologies shareholders to receive 1.0 share of combined company for each share of FMC Technologies

* TechnipFMC to be listed on New York and Paris stock exchanges

* Expected to deliver at least $400 million in annual pretax cost synergies in 2019

* Combined company would have an equity value of $13 billion based on pre-announcement share prices

* Goldman Sachs and Rothschild are acting as financial advisors to Technip

* Evercore and Société Générale are acting as financial advisors to FMC Technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)