BRIEF-Medicalgorithmics Q1 net result turns to profit of 2.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19 Wilson Therapeutics AB :
* Q1 loss for period 22.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.7 million) versus loss 13.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales 0.0 million crowns versus 0.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.3461 Swedish crowns)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO