May 19 MHP SA :

* Q1 net loss $71 million versus loss of $292 million year ago

* Q1 revenue $244 million versus $242 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA $89 million versus $123 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA margin 36 pct versus 51 pct year ago

* Says have been launching new rearing sites at Myronivka and Oril Leader poultry complexes, so that in 2016 MHP will produce around 40,000 tonnes more than in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

