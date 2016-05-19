UPDATE 2-Return of dissenting voice in Spain unnerves debt investors
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
May 19 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Q1 adjusted NAV per share of 7.35 euros versus 7.35 euros in Q4 2015
* Q1 net profit of 8.2 million euros ($9.20 million)
* Q1 total operating income 11.9 million euros
* Normalized FFO 10.5 million euros, or 0.15 euros per share, for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 dividend: 9.1 million euros or 0.125 euros per share paid in April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
BOSTON, May 22 A Massachusetts hedge fund manager has been arrested and accused of misappropriating millions of dollars from investors and engaging in a Ponzi-like scheme, U.S. authorities said.