May 19 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Q1 adjusted NAV per share of 7.35 euros versus 7.35 euros in Q4 2015

* Q1 net profit of 8.2 million euros ($9.20 million)

* Q1 total operating income 11.9 million euros

* Normalized FFO 10.5 million euros, or 0.15 euros per share, for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 dividend: 9.1 million euros or 0.125 euros per share paid in April