UPDATE 2-Return of dissenting voice in Spain unnerves debt investors
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
May 19 3i Group Plc
* 3I group plc announced today that it has authorised with immediate effect a bond purchase programme
* Company will decide in its sole discretion total amount of 5.625% notes due march 17 2017 it will acquire
* Eur 331,140,000 of the notes offered for repurchase remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
BOSTON, May 22 A Massachusetts hedge fund manager has been arrested and accused of misappropriating millions of dollars from investors and engaging in a Ponzi-like scheme, U.S. authorities said.