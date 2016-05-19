May 19 3i Group Plc

* 3I group plc announced today that it has authorised with immediate effect a bond purchase programme

* Company will decide in its sole discretion total amount of 5.625% notes due march 17 2017 it will acquire

Eur 331,140,000 of the notes offered for repurchase remain outstanding