May 19 Biotage AB

* Swedbank Robur Fonder buys 6.6 percent stake, an FSA filing shows on Thursday. Robur had no shares in Biotage prior acquisition and now holds 4.3 mln shares

* Fourth AP-fund increases its holding in Biotage, a separate filing from the FSA shows, to 5.3 percent of outstanding shares, or 3.5 mln shares from an earlier 3.1 mln shares

* Filings form the FSA released on Tuesday show Anders Walldov sells 1.5 mln shares and Brohuvudet AB 7.5 mln shares; nonehave shares in Biotage after divestment (Stockholm Newsroom)