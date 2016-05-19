UPDATE 2-Return of dissenting voice in Spain unnerves debt investors
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
May 19 Insplanet publ AB :
* Q1 operating profit 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($179,875.53) versus 2.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 revenue 21.5 million crowns versus 19.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3391 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Adds quote, updates prices)
BOSTON, May 22 A Massachusetts hedge fund manager has been arrested and accused of misappropriating millions of dollars from investors and engaging in a Ponzi-like scheme, U.S. authorities said.