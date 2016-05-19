May 19 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG :

* Carries out another major project in Vienna

* New residential project with a total volume of around 27 million euros ($30.29 million)

* Planned start of construction in Q1 2017, completion planned in Q3 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)