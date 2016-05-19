BRIEF-Medicalgorithmics Q1 net result turns to profit of 2.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19 Pharma Mar SA :
* Reports positive results in phase I trial of plitidepsin in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients
* The data will be presented on June 3 during the congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to be held in Chicago Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO