May 19 Euler Hermes Group SA :

* Allianz Vie has successfully completed a share placement of its entire stake in euler hermes representing 8.6 pct of share capital of company

* Repurchase price is equal to price of share placement, i.e. 75.94 euro per share representing a discount of 7.5 pct to last closing price

* Euler hermes repurchased 4.9 pct of its own shares under share placement