* Says Tryg Forsikring has received notice of an action from
Finansforbundet in Norway (the Finance Sector
Union of Norway) on behalf of a group of pensioners
* Says the action concerns the adjustment in the pension
schemes of Norwegian employees made in 2014
* Says Finansforbundet has not yet quantified the claim, but
according to Tryg's preliminary calculations, the claim will not
exceed a maximum of about 0.3 billion Danish crowns ($45.3
million) after tax for the persons affected by the adjustment
* Says does not agree that the adjustment was wrongful and
expects an action to be resolved in court and does not expect a
ruling to be made for the next 1.5 - 2 years
* Says in Q1 its solvency ratio was 212. A possible loss of
0.3 billion crowns would result in a solvency ratio of 206
